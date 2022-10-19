The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will assist with questions you have regarding Financial Aid and Scholarships. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1st for the 2023-2024 academic year so please remember to file your FAFSA. This is a great resource, so please stop by and see us. We are here to help!

10/13/2022



Rob Kniss



Rob.Kniss@ttu.edu



Student Financial Aid



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2022



Free Speech area near the SUB



