Consider presenting an interactive talk regarding the intersection of science and popular culture for the Sci+Pop Speaker Series, which is sponsored by the University Libraries and convened by the Sci+Pop Team.



Graduate students, postdocs and faculty encouraged to submit their proposals.

We are specifically looking for proposals that discuss science and how it is portrayed in an aspect of popular culture and those who want to present interactive sessions. Please address the interactivity of your proposed talk in your abstract. Sessions can be online or in-person, depending upon presenter availability.



Sessions will be held in Spring 2023, and we can work with your schedule for presentation times and dates.



Please submit this form by November 18, 2022.

https://forms.office.com/r/a5cq17NuLa



Planning Team:

Erin Burns, Assistant STEM Librarian ( erin.burns@ttu.edu )

Amanda Laubmeier, Assistant Professor, Mathematics & Statistics

Innocent Awasom, STEM Librarian

Rob Weiner, Popular Culture Librarian

Jenni Jacobs, Assistant STEM Librarian"