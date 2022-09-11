The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT on Zoom. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





Improving Quality & Access to Maternal Healthcare in Africa

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Tausi Suedi, M.P.H. for a discussion of how systemic and cultural barriers to maternal care including maternal health, teen pregnancies, and quality of care can be addressed. This presentation will elaborate on how such barriers have been addressed effectively to improve maternal health in Uganda and Tanzania.



Speaker: Tausi Suedi, M.P.H.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom Register here: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5s6R0bkTKiK6VauJUZTLg



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901