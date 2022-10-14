The Office of Sustainability is accepting applications for a Student Assistant position! We are looking for students passionate about sustainability and energy management. The position is open to undergraduate and graduate students of all majors.





The Student Assistant would assist the Office of Sustainability with the Campus Sustainability Advisory Committee, campus outreach efforts, research, events, and report preparation. If you need an internship or student assistant credits to complete your degree, we can accommodate requirements set by your program.



If you are interested, please fill out the application and send it to operations.sustainability@ttu.edu with a copy of your resume. For any questions on the position, please contact Karen Marin-Hines at karen.marin-hines@ttu.edu.

Be in the know!

Be the first to find sustainability updates, resources, and tips by signing up for the Office of Sustainability’s newsletter. http://eepurl.com/hcj4YD