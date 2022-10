Each week, FAQTS invites a speaker to share about LGBTQIA-affirming resources on and off campus. This is an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the many resources available for Texas Tech students! Join us on October 18 in Doak Hall Room 119. This session will include a presentation + question and answer session about accessing affirming healthcare. Posted:

10/13/2022



Originator:

Leeann Bowman



Email:

leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2022



Location:

Doak Hall Room 119



