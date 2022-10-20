TTU Information Technology Division welcomes strategic partner, Dell, to present their fall online educational event and product roadmap. In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, their presentation will also include a segment on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective.
Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.
Topics will include:
- Dell Roadmap & Updates
- Product Highlights
- Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective
- Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Thursday, October 20th
- Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.