Dell Virtual Educational Event on Thursday, October 20th, 2 pm - 4 pm (CT

TTU Information Technology Division welcomes strategic partner, Dell, to present their fall online educational event and product roadmap. In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, their presentation will also include a segment on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective. 

Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.  

Topics will include: 

  • Dell Roadmap & Updates
  • Product Highlights
  • Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective
  • Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Thursday, October 20th
  • Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

 
Posted:
10/17/2022

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2022

Location:
Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.


