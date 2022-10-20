TTU Information Technology Division welcomes strategic partner, Dell, to present their fall online educational event and product roadmap. In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, their presentation will also include a segment on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective.

Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.

Topics will include:

Dell Roadmap & Updates

Product Highlights

Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell ’s Perspective

Perspective Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers

Event Details