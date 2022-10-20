As part of the SOC3392, Introduction to Social Research Methods, course research is being conducting exploring student's college experience and their familiarity/experience with the family achievement guilt phenomenon. Participation would entail filling out an anonymous survey approximating 20 minutes, depending on the level of depth and complexity of the survey answers. This data would only be used to fulfill the requirements of a courses' research paper and no compensation is given for participating. Please email allibarn@ttu.edu with any and all questions and concerns.