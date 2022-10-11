The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library. Please join us for the November Global Perspectives Film Series featuring As We Forgive.





FREE pizza will be provided to the first 25 in-person attendees!





As We Forgive

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: ACB 230 or via Zoom

Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/4559012756?pwd=QlRkczBaUTRYSGFiOEhvZnV1cDM2QT09





Could you forgive a person who murdered your family? This is the question faced by the subjects of As We Forgive, a documentary about Rosaria and Chantale - two Rwandan women coming face-to-face with the men who slaughtered their families during the 1994 genocide. Struggling to live again as neighbors, these survivors and killers discover the power and the pain of radical reconciliation.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/6107477





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.