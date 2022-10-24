



Hiring Now: Student Photographer





We are seeking a highly-skilled student to help fulfill photography needs in support of the Rawls College Marketing & Communications team.

Essential Functions:

• Student will conduct photo shoots. These shoots may include events (activities may require some nights and weekends), editorial and portrait sessions.

• Basic photo editing and exporting using Adobe Lightroom.

• Prepare images for use in different media formats including, video, web, email, social media and print.

• Organize files and help establish a stock gallery.

Required Qualifications:

• Experience using DSLRs.

• Beginner knowledge of camera operations for still photos

• Beginner knowledge of photo editing

• Beginner knowledge of lighting and composition

• Flexible schedule (outside of class and/or work commitments)

• Problem-solving skills

• Ability to work independently

• Experience with Windows & Mac-based computers

Hours:

Part time, beginning immediately, up to 19.5 hours per week

Compensation:

$10/hour

Submit resume and photo samples to:

bit.ly/rawlsphotostudent