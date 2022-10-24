Hiring Now: Student Photographer
We are seeking a highly-skilled student to help fulfill photography needs in support of the Rawls College Marketing & Communications team.
Essential Functions:
• Student will conduct photo shoots. These shoots may include events (activities may require some nights and weekends), editorial and portrait sessions.
• Basic photo editing and exporting using Adobe Lightroom.
• Prepare images for use in different media formats including, video, web, email, social media and print.
• Organize files and help establish a stock gallery.
Required Qualifications:
• Experience using DSLRs.
• Beginner knowledge of camera operations for still photos
• Beginner knowledge of photo editing
• Beginner knowledge of lighting and composition
• Flexible schedule (outside of class and/or work commitments)
• Problem-solving skills
• Ability to work independently
• Experience with Windows & Mac-based computers
Hours:
Part time, beginning immediately, up to 19.5 hours per week
Compensation:
$10/hour
Submit resume and photo samples to:
bit.ly/rawlsphotostudent