The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting our second annual Familia’s De Tech event on October 29 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the TTU Museum. This is a great opportunity to engage with current Red Raider students and families from Hispanic, First-Generation, and Pell-Eligible backgrounds. Guests are welcome to enjoy presentations from Mentor Tech, First-Gen, Financial Aid Office, and RISE. Topics being covered included Classroom to Career advice, First-Gen Experience, Financial Aid and Scholarships, and Mental Health and Wellbeing. All presentations will be offered in both English and Spanish. Other elements of the event include delicious Mexican cuisine, music, and activities. The event is free and open to all students, families, and the Lubbock community. For questions or concerns, visit the DDEI website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/ or contact Sharon Gonzales via email at sharon.c.gonzales@ttu.edu. Posted:

