Participants will watch a video series from the One Love Foundation that highlights issues of relationship violence among young people. Following the videos, a RISE staff member will conduct a short debrief of the videos, explaining how to identify signs of unhealthy relationships and healthy relationships. A panel will discuss issues of relationship violence, red flags in unhealthy relationships, and resources available to those who have experiences with violence and abuse. Audience members are invited to ask questions. The event aims to empower students to identify abuse, so that they can help themselves and their friends avoid unsafe, unhealthy relationships and learn how to #lovebetter. Beanies and enamel pins will be given.