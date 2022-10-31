The University Library is hosting an interactive exhibit for Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

Students, faculty and staff can stop by the ofrenda located in the Library's Croslin Center and place photos or photocopies of family and friends that they would like to commemorate and celebrate their life.

The altar/exhibit will run now through Nov. 4. If you are placing a photo at the altar, please provide your contact information on the back so that these items can be returned to you.

For more information, contact esther.de-leon@ttu.edu.