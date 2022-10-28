TTU HomeTechAnnounce

WGS Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium

 

Please register for the colloquium: https://forms.office.com/r/FuBgBbexKj

If attending by Zoom, register here, too: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrdO6srDMrGNJItKjgc_GyaTEyV4FFFRdl

Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience members can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and sexual identities in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.


The Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium highlights feminist research and debates challenging Western culture definition of gender as a binary concept, with two rigidly fixed options: male or female, both grounded in a person's physical anatomy. Through multiple presentations we intend to reach farther into the understanding of biology, gender expression, and gender identity as intersected in a multidimensional array of possibilities.
10/19/2022

Aimee Cameron

Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu

Women and Gender Studies

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/28/2022

SUB Matador Room

