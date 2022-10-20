TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CRU's 21st Annual Tamale Fest
The Tamale Fest is an event organized and hosted by CRU as a part of Texas Tech's Homecoming Week celebrations and traditions. CRU staff and student members will be giving out free tamales at a tent set up between the Media and Communication building and the Architecture building between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th. As a part of the event, there'll also be an opportunity to win a door prize by filling out a survey. For more details follow @cruattu on Instagram.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/20/2022

Originator:
Alejandro Cantu

Email:
can88652@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2022

Location:
Between the MComm and Architecture buildings on Flint Avenue

Categories