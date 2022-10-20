Do you want to network with other URM premeds and med students? Present your own research or learn about ongoing research? Hear from keynote physicians and guest lecturers? Then RMEC is the place to be! Join us this Thursday, October 20th from 5:30-6:30PM to learn more about how YOU can join in on this amazing opportunity. Even if you are not 100% committed to going, you are still encouraged to attend this Zoom meeting as it will provide you with info and details as you make your decision.

Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/msw4uvds





