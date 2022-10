Rawls Staff Council will host a family friendly Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6:00-7:30 PM.

We will have family friendly games and activities!



This event is open to the community, so make sure to invite your family and friends!

10/20/2022



Maegan McGill



Maegan.McGill@ttu.edu



Rawls College of Business



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2022



Rawls College of Business, NW Parking Lot



