This 2nd Year MFA Group Exhibition showcases new artwork by returning School of Art Master of Fine Arts candidates in ceramics, painting, photography, and sculpture. The exhibition displays MFA graduate students' development in creative activity after the first year of study and starting the second year of the three-year MFA program.

Artists include Jarys Boyd (Painting), Brady Collings (Painting), Madison Herbert (Ceramics), Anna Lovering (Painting), Gabr íel Peralta (Sculpture).

The exhibition runs until October 30, 2022. Free and open to the public. Weekend hours: Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 12pm - 4pm.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

10/19/2022



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





