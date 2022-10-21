Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Kate Sutter’s previous two years of the MFA program. Her lecture will discuss her development of Goo, a heat-activated expanding ceramic material. In the developing field of Goo-ology, Goos are subjected to different procedures to understand the material’s behavior in the firing process. Bubble physics and ceramic material chemistry direct the search for big bubbles. “Puff Potential: The search for the biggest bubble” maps the development of Goo.



Kate Sutter is an MFA candidate at TTU with an emphasis in ceramics. She is from Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania. In 2020, she earned a Biochemistry degree from Allegheny College, studying protein reaction kinetics and thermodynamics under a National Science Foundation Grant. At Texas Tech, she participated in the Penland School of Craft Higher Education Partner Program and exhibited work in Texas, Louisiana, and Montana.



The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.

