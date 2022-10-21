Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents A Canon Reading Series featuring “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarías.





A New Canon Reading Series explores new works by underrepresented authors.

Performances will be held October 28 & 29 in the Studio Performance Lab located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday – Saturday.





Admission is free and open to the public. Reservations can be made at theatre.dance.boxoffice@ttu.edu or by calling 806.742.3603.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website.