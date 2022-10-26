



However, even with the evolution of the sport, there are still those within the general public who view the sport as a barbaric and overly violent sport, taking away any legitimacy the sport has achieved. Most of this has to do with the fact that there is little general knowledge of the inner workings of mixed martial arts athletes. Thus, through the production of a short documentary film of two aspiring local MMA fighters, this research will use a focus group analysis to determine whether perceptions on mixed martial arts can change based on having a more insider view into the lives of MMA athletes.



Here is a direct link in order to sign up for the study: https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/default.aspx?p_return_experiment_id=660

10/21/2022



Anthony Rodriguez



anthony.j.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2022



MCOM 058 - Focus Group Center



