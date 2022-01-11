Time will be spent focusing on what makes publishing community-engaged scholarship different from publishing traditional scholarship and identifying foundational scholarship that guides or community work. Attendees will practice "unfurling" a single community engagement project into multiple scholarly public and academic products and connect that unfurling strategy to long term career success as a community-engaged scholar.

Refreshments will be served at both sessions. Both sessions will be available for virtual participation.

The workshop will be held in room 151 in the Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) on Tuesday, November 1st from 8:30am-11:30am (check in begins at 8:00am) and 1:30pm-4:30pm (check in begins at 1:00pm).

Click link to register for Variations in Engaged Scholarship Workshop on November 1st.