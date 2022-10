ART, ENVIRONMENT, SUSTAINABILITY ART 4304 sec. 109 / ART 4304 H01 / 5304 sec. 30 Associate Professor Carol Flueckiger Reading, writing, artmaking at the intersection of art, environment and sustainability. Community outreach exhibition requirement. Tuesday 6:30-9:20. Thursday Independent Study. RM ART 103, Prerequisite: Interest. Posted:

10/26/2022



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Academic