The Stephan Ross Huffman Memorial Poetry Award Scholarship ($600) is given to a Texas Tech University undergraduate student for the best poem submitted each year. This year's deadline for the poetry award is October 30. The winner will be decided before the end of the fall semester by a panel of three Texas Tech professors. This year there will be two runner-up prizes given in the amount of $200 each.

The poem must be emailed directly to Dr. Poch (john.poch@ttu.edu) as a Microsoft Word document with Huffman Poetry Submission in the subject line. Please do not attach your name to the poem. In the body of the email, please submit a brief paragraph stating why you are applying for this award. Failure to follow these guidelines will result in your poem being disqualified. There is no required subject matter or length.