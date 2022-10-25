Texas Tech University Information Technology Division invites you to attend a virtual Top Hat Monocle educational event on Tuesday, October 25, 10 am-12 pm (CT). Top Hat is an all-in-one platform that supports a classroom engagement tool (attendance, student engagement polling, and activity reporting) to enhance and streamline the learning environment. Top Hat also provides educators with first-rate, comprehensive, and customizable publication services to expand and elevate content in real time.
Top Hat professionals will address the following topics:
- Overview of Top Hat
- Data & Security updates
- Highlights of New Products and Features
- Top Hat Publishing Services
- Engage with Top Hat: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, October 25
- Time: 10 am-12 pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.