Top Hat Educational Event on Tuesday, October 25, 10 am-12 pm (CT)

Texas Tech University Information Technology Division invites you to attend a virtual Top Hat Monocle educational event on Tuesday, October 25, 10 am-12 pm (CT). Top Hat is an all-in-one platform that supports a classroom engagement tool (attendance, student engagement polling, and activity reporting) to enhance and streamline the learning environment. Top Hat also provides educators with first-rate, comprehensive, and customizable publication services to expand and elevate content in real time. 

Top Hat professionals will address the following topics: 

  • Overview of Top Hat
  • Data & Security updates
  • Highlights of New Products and Features
  • Top Hat Publishing Services
  • Engage with Top Hat: Questions & Answers

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, October 25
  • Time: 10 am-12 pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

 

 
