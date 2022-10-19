TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Changes to IT Help Central’s askIT Service Coming Soon!

IT Help Central is excited to announce we are updating our askIT service to ServiceNow on November 1, 2022! This new platform will provide more self-service options for our customers, as well as additional tools to help us better serve our campus community.

Key Updates:

  • More personalization options, including issue subscription options: Sign up to receive text/email alerts when a change has been made to your issue.
  • New email address:
    • Support emails from IT Help Central will come from servicenow@ttu.edu instead of ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.  (You may preview example communications from ServiceNow in askIT.)
    • New email requests should still be sent to ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
    • During this brief transition period, you may receive emails from either ithelpcentral@ttu.edu or servicenow@ttu.edu.
  • New look and feel: Updated customer dashboard with added self-service options.
  • Service catalog: Shop and submit requests for a wide array of IT services.

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or online at askit.ttu.edu.
10/19/2022

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

IT Help Central


