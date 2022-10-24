IT Help Central is excited to announce we are updating our askIT service to ServiceNow on November 1, 2022! This new platform will provide more self-service options for our customers, as well as additional tools to help us better serve our campus community.
Key Updates:
- More personalization options, including issue subscription options: Sign up to receive text/email alerts when a change has been made to your issue.
- New email address:
- Support emails from IT Help Central will come from servicenow@ttu.edu instead of ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. (You may preview example communications from ServiceNow in askIT.)
- New email requests should still be sent to ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
- During this brief transition period, you may receive emails from either ithelpcentral@ttu.edu or servicenow@ttu.edu.
- New look and feel: Updated customer dashboard with added self-service options.
- Service catalog: Shop and submit requests for a wide array of IT services.
For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or online at askit.ttu.edu.