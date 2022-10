T ext @ap-sdp to 81010 to get weekly reminders and meeting links! Important Information Conducted in Spanish

Presenters from various Spanish-speaking countries

Friday evenings from 6:00-7:00 PM CST

Students, professors, and faculty are all invited to join!

Any Spanish-speaking friends, colleagues, and relatives are invited to join!

10/21/2022



Originator:

Anna Schmieding



Email:

Anna.Schmieding@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2022



Location:

Online



