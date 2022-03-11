Mira Rosenthal is a past fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts and Stanford University’s Stegner Fellowship, and her work appears regularly in such journals as Poetry, Ploughshares, Harvard Review, PN Review, Threepenny Review, A Public Space, and Oxford American. Her first book of poems, The Local World, received the Wick Poetry Prize, and her second book, Territorial, was selected by Terrance Hayes for the Pitt Poetry Series. Her translations of Polish poetry include Krystyna Dabrowska’s Tideline and Tomasz Rózycki’s Colonies, which won the Northern California Book Award and was shortlisted for numerous other prizes, including the International Griffin Poetry Prize and the Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize. Her other honors include the PEN/Heim Translation Fund Award, two Fulbright Fellowships, a grant from the American Council of Learned Societies, and residencies at MacDowell and Hedgebrook. You can listen to her read her work at the 92nd St. Y, Slate, TriQuarterly, The Kenyon Review, and Stanford Storytelling Project’s “Off the Page.”





Mira's reading, sponsored by the TTU Department of English, Creative Writing Program and President’s Excellence in Teaching Professorship program, will take place both virtually (register for the Zoom link here) and in ENGL 001 on Thurs Nov. 3 at 7:30pm (CST).