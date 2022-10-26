|
Pre-Law Ambassadors who have either taken the test this term, or will take the test soon lead this workshop for test taking strategies. Meet other pre-law students going through the law school admission process. RSVP here to get a free pre-law shirt: https://tinyurl.com/yru2xxw3.
|Posted:
10/25/2022
Originator:
Kristi Bloomquist
Email:
Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu
Department:
Tech Transfer Acceleration Program
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2022
Location:
MCOM 155
