TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
LSAT Workshop Tomorrow
Pre-Law Ambassadors who have either taken the test this term, or will take the test soon lead this workshop for test taking strategies. Meet other pre-law students going through the law school admission process. RSVP here to get a free pre-law shirt: https://tinyurl.com/yru2xxw3. 
Posted:
10/25/2022

Originator:
Kristi Bloomquist

Email:
Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu

Department:
Tech Transfer Acceleration Program

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2022

Location:
MCOM 155

Categories