As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual presentation from Palo Alto, a global industry leader and long-time strategic partner, on Monday, October 31, 2 pm - 4 pm (CT). Experts from Palo Alto will discuss the cybersecurity threat landscape from their vantage point. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to engage Palo Alto with a questions and answers session.
Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.
Topics will include:
- Palo Alto Roadmap & Updates
- Overview of the Threat Landscape the Palo Alto Perspective
- Engage with Palo Alto: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Monday, October 31
- Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.