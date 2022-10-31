TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cybersecurity Presentation from Palo Alto on Monday, October 31

As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual presentation from Palo Alto, a global industry leader and long-time strategic partner, on Monday, October 31, 2 pm - 4 pm (CT). Experts from Palo Alto will discuss the cybersecurity threat landscape from their vantage point. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to engage Palo Alto with a questions and answers session. 

Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.  

Topics will include: 

  • Palo Alto Roadmap & Updates
  • Overview of the Threat Landscape the Palo Alto Perspective
  • Engage with Palo Alto: Questions & Answers 

Event Details

  • Date: Monday, October 31
  • Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information. 

 
10/28/2022

IT Events

Email: itevents@ttu.edu

Technology Support

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/31/2022

Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.


