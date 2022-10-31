As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual presentation from Palo Alto, a global industry leader and long-time strategic partner, on Monday, October 31, 2 pm - 4 pm (CT). Experts from Palo Alto will discuss the cybersecurity threat landscape from their vantage point. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to engage Palo Alto with a questions and answers session.

Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.

Topics will include:

Palo Alto Roadmap & Updates

Overview of the Threat Landscape the Palo Alto Perspective

Perspective Engage with Palo Alto: Questions & Answers

Event Details