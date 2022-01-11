FMI Public Speaker Series — November 1

Honorable Business: A Framework for Business in a Just and Humane Society

The Free Market Institute welcomes James R. Otteson, John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics at the University of Notre Dame, to visit Texas Tech for a public lecture on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The program will take place in the Rawls College of Business Administration Building – Multipurpose Room NW112 (703 Flint Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus.

Prof. Otteson will be available to greet students and community members starting at 4:45 PM. Copies of his book, Honorable Business: A Framework for Business in a Just and Human Society, will be available for purchase at 4:30 PM.

About the Program

Many people are suspicious of business, as well as of markets and commercial society. Are they right to be suspicious? Examples like Enron and Bernie Madoff do not help the impression many have of it as prone to dubious behavior and potentially disastrous negative consequences. But there are bad actors in all walks of life, not just in business.

Is there something special about business that encourages, or even rewards, bad behavior? Can there be such a thing as honorable business? James R. Otteson will explore these questions and more in a presentation based on his 2019 book, Honorable Business: A Framework for Business in a Just and Humane Society.



About the Speaker

James R. Otteson is the John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics, the Rex and Alice A. Martin Faculty Director of the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership, and Faculty Director of the Business Honors Program. Prof. Otteson specializes in business ethics, political economy, the history of economic thought, and eighteenth-century moral philosophy. He has taught previously at Wake Forest University, New York University, Yeshiva University, Georgetown University, and the University of Alabama.

His books include Adam Smith's Marketplace of Life (Cambridge, 2002), Actual Ethics (Cambridge, 2006), Adam Smith (Bloomsbury, 2013), The End of Socialism (Cambridge, 2014), The Essential Adam Smith (Fraser Institute, 2018), and Honorable Business: A Framework for Business in a Just and Humane Society (Oxford, 2019). His most recent books are The Essential David Hume (Fraser, 2021), Seven Deadly Economic Sins (Cambridge, 2021), and Reexamining the Ethics of Wealth Redistribution (with Steven McMullen; Routledge, forthcoming in 2022).





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.