The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2023 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on April 11th, 2023 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact Week. The deadline for submission is 5:00 p.m. on January 25, 2023.



Find details at : https://www.eventleaf.com/e/2023URC_Abstract_Submission Posted:

11/1/2022



Originator:

Ryan Bain



Email:

Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Research

Academic

