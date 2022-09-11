Click here to submit an abstract. The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2023 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on April 11th, 2023 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact: A Celebration of Research, Innovation, & Startups until April 14th, 2023 The deadline for submission is 5:00 p.m. on January 25, 2023. Undergraduate researchers, whether you are a novice or experienced presenter, we encourage you to submit your abstract.

Abstracts Requirements:

Must be 300 words or less (2,000 characters or less)

Must state, in clear terms, the central research question or creative theme and the purpose of the project.



Must provide a brief discussion of the project (e.g., research methodology).

Must state conclusions, either final or anticipated



Must be well organized

Must be reviewed by a faculty mentor for editing and verification before submission

Only one abstract should be submitted per poster, even if there will be co-presenters. PLEASE NOTE: Faculty Mentor support will be confirmed through a validation process. Abstracts that do not receive a faculty mentor endorsement will not be accepted.

General conference information: true.ttu.edu/urc/2023/index.php

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)

Drane Hall, Room 239

T 806.742.1095

true@ttu.edu Posted:

11/9/2022



Originator:

Ryan Bain



Email:

Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





