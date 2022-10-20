Dear Texas Tech Community:

To assist the academic and research communities on campus, we continuously evaluate IT products and services in support of institutional strategic priorities. For the last several years, the TTU IT Division has worked collaboratively with the Institutional Review Board, Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, Colleges, and the Office of the Provost to identify suitable survey data collection tools for our campus.

We provide a brief outline of tools available to faculty and staff:

SurveyMonkey

TTU provides a SurveyMonkey enterprise license for faculty and staff. Please note that the enterprise license is available to faculty and staff at no cost and includes data protections and IT security features not available in the free platform or in other survey tools. We can assist you with migrating any materials needed. Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/surveymonkey.php for more details.

REDCap

REDCap is a free, secure, web application for researchers, faculty, and staff at Texas Tech to build and manage online surveys and databases. While REDCap can be used to collect virtually any type of data in any environment, it is specifically geared to support online and offline data capture for research studies and operations. The REDCap Consortium, a vast support network of collaborators, is composed of thousands of active institutional partners in over one hundred countries who utilize and support their own individual REDCap systems. Visit https://evaluate.ttu.edu/ for more details. First time users may request access by contacting IT Help Central.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a popular survey tool used by many organizations. Qualtrics may be used at TTU using departmental or other available funding. Note that State and TTU procurement processes will apply. Qualtrics supports campus users directly through email and web tools (https://www.qualtrics.com/support/).

-Sam Segran, CIO and Vice President for IT