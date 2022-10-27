On Thursday, October 27th, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will be hosting a Workshop for Women's Wellness from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Equal access to healthcare should be extended to all groups including women with developmental and/or intellectual disability who week to access breast cancer screenings and well-check visits. This free workshop will provide information from a physician to individuals with ASD, as well as any adult assigned female at birth who feels that they many need additional information on the importance of:
-yearly wellness checks
-basic instructions for conducting a self-breast exam and
-requesting reasonable adjustments to their care and treatment from their physicians in order to receive equal access to women's well-check services
To register, please contact Susan Voland at susan.voland@ttu.edu or 806-834-1331.