Free Women's Wellness Workshop
On Thursday, October 27th, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will be hosting a Workshop for Women's Wellness from 1:30-3:30 p.m.  Equal access to healthcare should be extended to all groups including women with developmental and/or intellectual disability who week to access breast cancer screenings and well-check visits. This free workshop will provide information from a physician to individuals with ASD, as well as any adult assigned female at birth who feels that they many need additional information on the importance of:

-yearly wellness checks
-basic instructions for conducting a self-breast exam and
-requesting reasonable adjustments to their care and treatment from their physicians in order to receive equal access to women's well-check services

 To register, please contact Susan Voland at susan.voland@ttu.edu or 806-834-1331.
Posted:
10/24/2022

Originator:
Susan Voland

Email:
susan.voland@ttu.edu

Department:
Burkhart Center

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2022

Location:
Burkhart Center for Autism - 2902 18th St.

