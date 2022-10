Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, construction will begin to install a new entrance on Texas Tech Parkway between Fourth Street and the joining of Texas Tech Parkway and Quaker Avenue. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction at various times during the project. The speed limit may also be reduced. Drivers should use caution when traveling through this area.

The project is scheduled for a duration of 11 weeks. All dates and times are subject to change.