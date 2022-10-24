TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SECC: Let's Meet Our Goal !
In the spirit of Texas Tech Centennial, let's support our community by meeting our goal of $405,000! Anyone who donates from October 17th through October 30th will be entered in a drawing to win the following prizes:
  • TTU vs Kansas Football tickets (Nov.12)
  • Gift from Bahama Bucks 
Any donor who gives from the beginning of the campaign through Oct 30th will be entered to win the following:
  • A signed Basketball from WBB Head coach Krista Gerlich!

The drawing will take place on 10/31, winners will be notified via email. Thank you for supporting the SECC!

Sponsored by the Texas Tech State Employee Charitable Campaign.
10/24/2022

Ariea Alexander

ariealex@ttu.edu

N/A


