Texas Tech's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society, brings in distinguished speakers once per year. This year's lecture will be by economist Nina Pavcnik, on October 25th, speaking about globalization and inequality.





Details:

"How globalization shapes inequality: Lessons from 40 years of trade liberalizations"

a public lecture by

Nina Pavcnik, Professor of Economics and International Studies at Dartmouth College

October 25th

5pm

Agriculture Education building, room 102





Income inequality has increased in most developed and developing countries since the 1980s. Was increased international trade between rich and emerging economies the main culprit? This lecture will draw on empirical evidence from a wide range of countries to discuss how trade liberalizations implemented since the 1980s shaped inequality within countries.









More about the speaker:

https://www.pbk.org/Nina-Pavcnik







