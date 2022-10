Join the Honors College and the HDSTEM Academy for a special screening of 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' to celebrate Texas Tech University’s Pride Week. Before the film, there will be a panel discussion with Professor Rob Weiner from the TTU Library and Professor Casey Joiner from the TTU School of Theatre & Dance. Admission is free but space is limited so please arrive early. Posted:

10/24/2022



Originator:

Zach Rocha



Email:

zarocha@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2022



Location:

Escondido Theatre (TTU SUB)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars