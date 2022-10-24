TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
College of Education Study Abroad in Sevilla, Spain

This exciting faculty-led study abroad opportunity will take place during Summer I, 2023 in Sevilla, Spain.  Teacher Candidates will attend class at the Texas Tech University Center, located in southern Spain, and actively engage with K-12 students in local schools, gaining 3 hours of credit toward their degree plan.  EDTP 3312 (AVID course) is typically taken during the final semester of student teaching.  Students will stay with host families and have opportunities for excursions led by TTU Center Staff. 
Posted:
10/21/2022

Originator:
Shelby Anderson

Email:
shelby.anderson@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC TechTeach TED

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2022

Location:
Zoom Meeting

Categories