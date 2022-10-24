This exciting faculty-led study abroad opportunity will take place during Summer I, 2023 in Sevilla, Spain. Teacher Candidates will attend class at the Texas Tech University Center, located in southern Spain, and actively engage with K-12 students in local schools, gaining 3 hours of credit toward their degree plan. EDTP 3312 (AVID course) is typically taken during the final semester of student teaching. Students will stay with host families and have opportunities for excursions led by TTU Center Staff.



