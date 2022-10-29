Let's G.O. (Get Outside)







Growing Up WILD - Bring your 3 to 4 year old to the Lubbock Lake Landmark this Saturday for a special nature program - ALL ABOUT SPIDERS! We will search outside for spiders, learn about spider webs, make a spider craft, and listen to a spider story.







When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 10:00 to noon



What to Wear: close-toed shoes and weather appropriate clothing







Admission is FREE! Space is limited, registration is required! Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.







For more information and to register your child call 806-742-1116 or email landmark.education@ttu.edu .







Older siblings are welcome to attend, but may not be able to participate in all activities.





