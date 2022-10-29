TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Growing Up WILD at Lubbock Lake Landmark
Let's G.O. (Get Outside)

Growing Up WILD -  Bring your 3 to 4 year old to the Lubbock Lake Landmark this Saturday for a special nature program - ALL ABOUT SPIDERS! We will search outside for spiders, learn about spider webs, make a spider craft, and listen to a spider story.

When:  Saturday, October 29
Time:  10:00  to noon
What to Wear: close-toed shoes and weather appropriate clothing

Admission is FREE!   Space is limited, registration is required!   Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. 

For more information and to register your child call 806-742-1116 or email landmark.education@ttu.edu .

Older siblings are welcome to attend, but may not be able to participate in all activities. 

Posted:
10/26/2022

Originator:
Susan Rowe

Email:
susan.rowe@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/29/2022

Location:
Lubbock Lake Landmark


Categories