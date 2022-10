Are you the Fittest Red Raider?

This will be a TWO day event:

November 4th CrossFit Room Powerlifting 5pm - 9pm

November 5th CrossFit Room and Soccer Court CrossFit and Olympic Lifting 10:45am - 3pm

To see more details and to register visit the Fit/Well office or on our website!

https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProducts?classification=426d5ebd-ba72-4d53-92aa-3ae1027db486

10/31/2022



Kevin Sibal



kesibal@ttu.edu



N/A





Rec Sports Programming