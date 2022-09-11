TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Taste of Texas Beef Fundraiser Dinner

Taste of Texas Beef

at Skyviews Restaurant of Texas Tech

This dinner will be a celebration of Texas beef featuring Hospitality and Retail Management Chef Mark Schneider and the Texas Beef Council. Attendees will experience 3 beef courses and wine pairings. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Texas Tech Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management program.

Ticket purchase includes passed hors d’oeuvres, a 3-course dinner, and accompanying wine pairings. 

Taste of Texas Dinner Details:

5:45 p.m. Cocktails served 

6:30 p.m. Dinner Begins 

View the Menu and Purchase Tickets Here!
Posted:
10/26/2022

Originator:
Ashley Wenzel

Email:
ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 5:45 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 11/9/2022

Location:
Skyviews Restaurant, 1901 university Ave

Categories