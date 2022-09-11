Taste of Texas Beef at Skyviews Restaurant of Texas Tech This dinner will be a celebration of Texas beef featuring Hospitality and Retail Management Chef Mark Schneider and the Texas Beef Council. Attendees will experience 3 beef courses and wine pairings. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Texas Tech Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management program. Ticket purchase includes passed hors d’oeuvres, a 3-course dinner, and accompanying wine pairings. Taste of Texas Dinner Details: 5:45 p.m. Cocktails served 6:30 p.m. Dinner Begins View the Menu and Purchase Tickets Here! Posted:

5:45 PM - 8:00 PM

11/9/2022



Skyviews Restaurant, 1901 university Ave



