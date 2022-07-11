Get ready to engage as a family in all things STEM at the first-ever Community-Wide Family STEM Night Monday, November 7, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the SUB Ballroom. Hosted by STEM CORE, this free, come-n-go event is for K-12 students and their families to explore STEM through hands-on activities. STEM Student Organizations,TTU Departments, and local STEM businesses will have tables with everything from live insects and frogs, to robots, virtual reality, coding, spin art, and much more. Families have a chance to win a grand prize in a drawing and will leave with more STEM resources to access from home. Don't miss this opportunity for the whole family and it's all free! Have questions? Email: stem-core@ttu.edu

Posted:

10/31/2022



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2022



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

