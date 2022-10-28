Happy Halloween, Texas Tech! You're invited to the second annual Haunted Tour of TTU Campus: a Halloween "frightraiser" to support student organizations Raider Power of Paranormal and the Veteran's Association. Event sponsored by Military & Veterans Programs.





Our haunted tour is a location-based entertainment experience, hosted to amuse and delight attendees with strange tales of a locale’s past. The event specifically focuses on any macabre — or allegedly paranormal — stories that are widely claimed to have occurred.



We invite you to accompany a lantern-bearing investigator, and wind your way through campus, where you’ll encounter a cast of storytellers. Along your journey tales will be spun, weaving together a spooky tapestry of TTU’s storied history. Whether gazing across the moon-drenched campus, or listening beneath the looming shadows of our Spanish Renaissance facades, we’ll bewitch you with our tales. Each story is unique, and their source ranges from legends passed-down between generations of students and still whispered in dormitories today, to real life tragedies that have left a permanent scar on Raiderland.





Tickets are $5.00 per person and can be purchased in cash on the night of the event. If you'd rather skip the line, reserve your tour online today! Children three and under admitted free.





