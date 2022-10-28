Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Nathan Carroll’s previous two years of the MFA program. Nathan’s lecture will discuss how his work navigates between queer identity, capitalism, masculinity, and American car culture; Nathan refers to this as 'homocapitalism'. The intersections between these topics are also visible in the materiality of his studio practice. Nathan’s research bridges the gap between traditional jewelry and metalsmithing techniques and the full power of rapid prototyping technologies. Nathan aims to make connections between the modernist development of the automotive industries to the cultural changes of queer culture after the introduction of personal mass media.



Nathan Carroll is an MFA candidate with an emphasis in Jewelry/Metalsmithing. His current work combines traditional metalsmithing and rapid-prototyping technologies. Nathan frequently utilizes laser cutting, CAD/CAM, 3D printing, and traditional jewelry/metal techniques. The materiality and process of mixing new technologies with traditional metalsmithing speaks to his studio practice and theoretical framework of his work. Nathan has grown up and studied in the West Texas area, which has influenced his experience of being. This influence can be seen within Nathan’s current body of work regarding Homocapitalism. In the last two years Nathan’s work has been exhibited in over twenty national and international juried art exhibitions. In order to further his studies at Texas Tech University, he has been to workshops such as the Penland School Crafts and CAD/CAM training. Nathan’s future work will continue to explore the intersections between fine art, craft, and new technology.



The MFA lecture meets the part of the requirement necessary to receive the MFA degree from the School of Art.

