The Italian Program, the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures at Texas Tech University with Women’s & Gender Studies present





A Conversation on Film and Literary Criticism with Brian Alessandro





Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm CST

Webinar: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95234779759





Brian Alessandro is a filmmaker and literary critic whose work focuses on contemporary theory and queer studies. He has written in Warhol’s Interview, Newsday, the Huffington Post, and his publications include Fever Spores: The Queer Reclamation of William S. Burroughs (Edited with Tom Cardamone, Rebel Satori Press, 2022), and his adaptation into a graphic novel of Edmund White’s A Boy’s Own Story is forthcoming in December 2022 from Top Shelf Productions. He has directed the feature film Afghan Hound (2010, available on Amazon, Tubi, and Plex) and has founded the literary journal The New Engagement. He hosts live interviews with artists, writers, and filmmakers for Queens Public Library’s Culture Connection, and has interviewed twice Fran Lebowitz, David Cronenberg, Lisa Immordino Vreeland and Lesley Frowick, founder/director of the Halston Personal Archives, among many others.





For more information, please contact Dr. Victoria Surliuga, World Cinema and Italian Program Coordinator, at victoria.surliuga@ttu.edu







