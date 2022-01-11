The HDFS GSA Early Head Start Toy Drive is an annual event where families who are part of the TTU Early Head Start program sign-up to be sponsored during the holiday season. Donations help to support the TTU Early Head Start and the families and children who attend. Children supported through this event are between newborns and 3 years old.

A table is set up on the first floor of Human Sciences in the breezeway (between the towers), where TTU faculty, staff, and students can sponsor or donate to a family in need. Tabling will run from Monday Oct 31st to Thursday Nov 3rd, and Monday Nov 7th to 10th, from 10am to 3pm.

If you are unable to visit the table, you can go to the HDFS GSA website to learn more about the Toy Drive: https://sites.google.com/view/ttu-hdfs-gsa/toy-drive

You can also send an email if you have any questions or wish to sponsor a child: HS.HDFS.GSA@ttu.edu